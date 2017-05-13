'Avocado Hand' is Latest Scourge to Hit U.S. Kitchens

The avocado might have amazing health benefits, but cutting one open could be pretty dangerous.

Doctors have seen a rise in avocado-related injuries, according to a recent New York Times report.

Medical professionals and hospitals in the United States don’t keep specific statistics on injuries but anecdotally, doctors are noticing an increase in injuries annually, according to the report.



Here are some safety tips the California Avocado Commission is offering that might help you avoid the emergency room:

Start with a ripe avocado on a cutting board and cut it lengthwise around the seed. They recommend cutting into the avocado until the knife hits the seed, then rotating the avocado with one hand while holding the knife horizontally in the other hand

Turn the avocado by a quarter, and cut it in half lengthwise again

Rotate the avocado halves in your hands and separate the quarters

Remove the seed by pulling it out gently with your fingertips

Peel the fruit by sliding your thumb under the skin and peeling the skin back.

Most importantly: keep those hands and fingers out the way!