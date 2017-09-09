For what feels like an eternity, Hurricane Irma has had its sights set on South Florida. And with all the preparation, precautions and new information that comes along with a storm of this magnitude — so does misinformation.

The fake forecasts and videos began going viral last week, with a map showing Irma following Hurricane Harvey's path straight toward Texas.

Recently, a blog posted by Idaho Republican congressional candidate Michael Snyder implied Hurricane Irma could be designated a "Category 6" hurricane — this is not true. The article has been shared more than 55,000 times on Facebook.

While Hurricane Irma is certainly a massive and life-threatening storm, it won't become the first ever Category 6.

There's also been misinformation spread about Zello-- the popular walkie-talkie app many used during Hurricane Harvey. Posts on Facebook and Twitter urged those in the path of Irma to download the app, claiming it will work with no service or internet. This is false.





Zello does require internet, using either WiFi or at least a 2G cellular data network. The app makers are warning users against the misinformation.

The reality is Hurricane Irma continues to barrel through the Caribbean with Florida still in its forecasted path.

