Armed BMX Rider Robs Tamarac 7-Eleven

A man riding a BMX bike pulled a dangerous and illegal stunt when he a robbed Tamarac 7-Eleven at gunpoint, police say.

Surveillance video released by Broward Sheriff's Office appears to show the armed suspect running into the store located at 5600 Nob Hill Road.

The unidentified robber jumped over the counter, pointed the gun at the clerk’s head and told him he had five seconds to open the register, BSO says.

The video shows the rider emptying the cash from both registers, jumping over the counter and pedaling away.

Detectives are searching for the robber who wore a dark zip-up hooded-sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, black pants and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at (954) 321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.