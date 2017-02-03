BSO Captain Rescues Two Pups, Adopts One

The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for find a new home for one of two dogs rescued this week.

Captain Robert Schnakenberg from the department's Deerfield Beach district found the dogs in poor condition Thursday.

He took the pair to the Deerfield Pet Vet Animal Hospital to be treated.

BSO said the captain decided to adopt one of the dogs.

The other one still needs a home and the deputies are asking the public for help.

If you want to adopt this dog in need, call 954-428-8600 or visit the Deerfield Pet Vet Animal Hospital.