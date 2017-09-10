BSO Deputy Shoots Teen Who Was Allegedly Burglarizing Weston Home During Hurricane Irma - NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE
090917 miami loop gif 430 pm
Special Coverage of Irma
Cat. 4 Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall in...
OLY-MIAMI
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma

Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma, a powerful storm on course to strike South Florida

BSO Deputy Shoots Teen Who Was Allegedly Burglarizing Weston Home During Hurricane Irma

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    BSO Deputy Shoots Teen Who Was Allegedly Burglarizing Weston Home During Hurricane Irma
    Getty Images

    One teen was shot by a deputy and another is in custody after they burglarized a home during Hurricane Irma Sunday morning, authorities said.

    The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Monterey Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

    Officials said deputies responded to the house after the homeowners, who were out of town, reported that their surveillance system captured the burglars inside their home.

    At least one deputy opened fire on the teen outside the home. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while his accomplice was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

    Scenes From Florida Cities Affected by Irma

    [NATL] Scenes From Florida Cities Affected by Irma

    Storm surges, flooded roads and heavy rain were just some of the problems Irma bought to cities in southern Florida as it inched towards land Sunday morning.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    The special weapons and tactics team also responded and cleared the property, officials said. The deputy wasn't injured and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were investigating the shooting.

    It's the first reported looting during Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. Sunday.

    Published 45 minutes ago

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices