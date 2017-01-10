BSO Deputy Suspended For Leaked Video of FLL Airport Rampage

People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside the terminal, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the suspension of one of its deputies over a leaked video showing the airport mass shooting.

TMZ obtained airport security video of the moment accused gunman Esteban Santiago began opening fire at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

Five people were killed in the shooting, 6 others were wounded.

It was later revealed that a law enforcement officer leaked the video to the celebrity gossip website. The deputy is identified as Michael Dingman, who is assigned to the airport. Dingman is suspended with pay pending the investigation.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said the department is "making progress and aggressively pursuing the case".