No one was hurt when the deputy went to the home of his ex-wife in Boca Raton, holding off police as the SWAT team was called. (Published 25 minutes ago)

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken into custody after a standoff with deputies from Palm Beach County on Sunday.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV, members of BSO responded to the home of another deputy around 11 a.m. following reports of a domestic incident. After they removed his weapon, the deputy left the scene in his cruiser and went to the home of his ex-wife in West Boca Raton.

PBSO deputies say the man threatened to harm himself, causing the SWAT team to be called because they did not know if he had a weapon. Eventually, the deputy surrendered and was taken into custody under the Baker Act, allowing for involuntary institutionalization.

No one else was harmed and officials have not released the name of the deputy.