Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a Christmas night shooting that left one man dead.

Police responded to the scene near NW 6th Avenue and 2nd Street around 8:30 PM after reports that a man was shot several times. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

The victim has not been identified and police continue the search for whoever fired those shots. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers.