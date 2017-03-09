RAW VIDEO: Authorities are seaching for robbers who dress as women in Broward County. (Published 2 hours ago)

Broward Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a duo of male armed robbers who struck two stores in the county – while dressing as women to hide their identities.

Surveillance video released by BSO show the men going into the Class Jewelers off Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach on Friday. The men were able to get to female employees to the sales floor while looking at rings when one pulled a gun out, forcing both employees to the back of the store before stealing from several cases.

Thursday morning, the duo struck again – this time at a Pompano Beach check cashing store off Powerline Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Again, the men dressed as women forced employees to the back of the store.

Anyone with information on either person involved in these cases is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers or the Broward Sheriff’s Office.