Baby Boy Dies After Being Left in Pinecrest Car Monday

NBC 6's Darryl Forges has the latest after the child was found Monday in a Pinecrest neighborhood.

A 1-year-old boy who was left inside a car in Pinecrest Monday afternoon has died.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed to NBC 6 that the baby, Samuel Schnall, died this morning at Baptist Hospital.

Miami-Dade Police say the boy was left inside a blue Toyota Camry in the area of Southwest 124th Terrace and 77th Avenue Monday afternoon. Rescue workers said the child was in the car for more than an hour on a day where temperatures reached 82 degrees.

"This child had been out and about with a family member throughout the day, upon returning here the child was left in the vehicle," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Jennifer Capote. Police say the family member was not a parent of the child.

Investigators believe the family member walked inside the house and left the toddler behind. When authorities arrived around 3:15 p.m., the child was responsive and breathing.

NBC 6 tried to speak with the homeowner Tuesday but he drove off, and at the front of the door was a sign asking media to stay off the property.

Neighbors said they believe the owner of the home is a nice person and works at Miami Dade College. The Department of Children and Families said they are investigating the incident but has not had any prior contact with the family.

"This is a horrific situation for the family members involved, for the parents of this child, as well as the police department and the officers who found the child," Det. Capote said.