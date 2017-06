A baby was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a roof partially collapsed at a Hialeah home.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the home located at 767 West 2nd Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the 10-month-old child had suffered injuries to their face from the collapse.

The child was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition and is expected to be okay. No one else was hurt and Hialeah Fire Rescue said heavy rains caused the collapse.