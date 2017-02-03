Barkov and Huberdeau Lead Panthers to Win in Return

Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau returned to help the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday.

Barkov had missed 15 games for Florida since injuring his back, and his status for the season remained unclear until recently. Huberdeau meanwhile had not taken the ice at all this year due to an Achilles issue. The pair went on to combine for the eventual game-winner in this one.

With the game tied at one late in the second period, Barkov along with Keith Yandle helped Huberdeau find the net for the first time this season. Florida's franchise-record setting 2015-16 season was due in large part to the contributions from Barkov and Huberdeau. If Florida is going to make the playoffs again, it will need more games like this from the pair of players.

The victory was Florida's third in a row, and the 23rd overall this season for the team. The Panthers now have a 23-19-10 record this season, which is good for 56 points. This game marked the official start of the second half for the Panthers, and the team will need to string together more wins like this after an inconsistent first half.

Florida's first goal of the game came courtesy of Reilly Smith in the first period. Smith's tenth goal of the year came with an assist from Yandle and Jason Demers.

James Reimer had a strong game in Florida's net with 22 saves in 23 opportunities. In his first season as Florida's backup goalie, Reimer now has a record of 9-6-4.

The Panthers will have almost a week off before resuming the schedule on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.