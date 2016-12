Authorities say a cyclist was struck by a hit and run driver in Miami.

Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was the victim of a hit and run in Miami Wednesday night.

The incident happened at Northwest 8th Avenue and 62nd Street, Miami Fire Rescue officials said.

Officials said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but was unresponsive. The driver didn't stop.

No other information was immediately known.

