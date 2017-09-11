Big Pine Tree Blocking Roadway in North Miami - NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE
20170910_Irma_2pm_Loop
Irma's Impact
South Florida Cleans Up After Irma
OLY-MIAMI
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma

Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma, a monster storm that struck Florida

Big Pine Tree Blocking Roadway in North Miami

NBC 6 Reporter Steve Litz is in North Miami, where a large pine tree is blocking a residential roadway.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices