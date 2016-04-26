The chambers of commerce in Miami and Fort Lauderdale are considering a merger to add more business clout.

The executive committees of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday.

Next, they'll create a task force to explore the structure and operational issues as they move forward. The Miami Herald reports the groups will decide whether to merge by the end of the year.

Miami chamber chair Christine Barney says the combination gives the business community more clout'' in shaping the future of South Florida.

Membership in the two chambers has remained strong though nationwide chambers have suffered declining membership and revenues. The Miami group has about 4,100 members, while Fort Lauderdale has some 1,311 company-members.

