MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 04: Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino stands on the sidelines prior to the Clemson Tigers playing against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the Discover Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 4, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Fans of Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino may get a chance to honor their hero as they drive down the road – while benefiting the fight against autism.

First reported by NBC affiliate WPTV, a bill proposed by Democratic State Rep. Joseph Abruzzo of Boynton Beach would create a new specialty license plate in the state, possibly with an image right on it.

All proceeds from sales of the plate would go to the Dan Marino Foundation, which raises money and provides services for people with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Already, the subcommittee that handles new tags has backed two new plates: one for the American Eagle Foundation and one that would honor former President Ronald Reagan. Two more proposals will go before the subcommittee, with the full legislature voting on any new plates once the session starts March 7th.

Currently, there are 125 specialty plates offered to drivers in Florida.