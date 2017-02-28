A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate looks to keep children under the age of 16 from driving most boats in the state of Florida.

The measure, SB 1262 introduced by Sen. Gary Farmer (D-Fort Lauderdale) would keep those under that age from operating vessels that have 10 horsepower or more – or sailboats with hulls of more than 10 feet.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV, The rule would have an exemption for those riding with someone over the age of 21 – however, that adult cannot be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A similar bill was introduced last year in response to the 2015 disappearance of two 14-year-olds, Perry Cohen and Austin Stephanos, who took their family boat from Jupiter Inlet into the Atlantic Ocean. That measure was later tabled.