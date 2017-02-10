Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017 Finalists Announced

Telemundo personalities Jessica Carrillo and radio star Enrique Santos along with social media influencer Christian Acosta and actress and singer Danna Paola hosted a special event Tuesday.

Telemundo personalities Jessica Carrillo and radio star Enrique Santos along with social media influencer Christian Acosta and actress and singer Danna Paola hosted a special event Tuesday (Feb 7) at the SLS Brickell in Downtown Miami where the finalists for the 2017 Latin Billboard Music Awards were announced on a first-ever exclusive Telemundo Facebook Live stream.

Leading this year’s list of nominees are Latin urban artist Nicky Jam and Shakira both with a total of nine entries, while Enrique Iglesias, “Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga all come in second place with eight entries each.

Colombian urban artists Maluma and JBalvin and late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel are tied in thirst place with seven entries each.

Billboard Latin Music Awards are the only awards to honor the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music as determined by actual sales, radio airplay, streaming and social data that informs Billboard’s weekly charts.

The longest-running and most prestigious awards show in the Latin music world will broadcast on Telemundo at 8pm/7c on Thursday April 27, 2017 live from The Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.

BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS 2017 FINALISTS:

ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

• J Balvin

• Juan Gabriel

• Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

• Nicky Jam

Artist of the Year, New:

• CNCO

• Crecer Germán

• Ozuna

• Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes

Tour of the Year:

• Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

• Maná

• Marc Anthony

• Marco Antonio Solís

Social Artist of the Year:

• Enrique Iglesias

• Jennifer Lopez

• Maluma

• Shakira

Crossover Artist of the Year:

• Calvin Harris

• Drake

• Justin Bieber

• Rihanna

SONG CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

• Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

• Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

• Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele El Corazón”

• Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

• Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

• Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele El Corazón”

• Farruko feat. Ky-Mani Marley, “Chillax”

• Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

• Daddy Yankee

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Nicky Jam

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

• Becky G

• Jennifer Lopez

• Shakira

• Thalía

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

• La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho

• Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

• Zion & Lennox

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

• DEL

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

• Capitol Latin

• DEL

• Fonovisa

• Sony Music Latin

Airplay Song of the Year:

• Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

• Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele el Corazón”

• Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

• Prince Royce, “La Carretera”

Airplay Label of the Year:

• Lizos

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Disa

• Fonovisa

• Sony Music Latin

• Warner Latina

Digital Song of the Year:

• Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

• Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele el Corazón”

• Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

• Pitbull feat. Sensato, Lil Jon & Osmani Garcia, “El Taxi”

Streaming Song of the Year:

• Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho, “Te Metiste”

• Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

• Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele el Corazón”

• Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Que Bendición

• Juan Gabriel, Los Dúo 2

• Juan Gabriel, Vestido de Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

• Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Latin Compilation Album of the Year:

• Varios/Various, 20 Bandazos de Oro: Puros Éxitos

• Varios/Various, De Puerto Rico Para El Mundo

• Varios/Various, Las Bandas Románticas de América 2016

• Varios/Various, Latin Hits 2016: Club Edition



Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

• J Balvin

• Joan Sebastian

• Juan Gabriel

• Marco Antonio Solís

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

• Ana Gabriel

• Jenni Rivera

• Selena

• Thalía

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

• Calibre 50

• Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

• Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

• DEL

• Lizos

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

• DEL

• Disa

• Fonovisa

• Sony Music Latin

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

• Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

• Chino & Nacho feat. Daddy Yankee, “Andas En Mi Cabeza”

• Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele el Corazón”

• Reik & Nicky Jam, “Ya Me Enteré”

Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Carlos Vives

• Enrique Iglesias

• Ricky Martin

• Shakira

Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Chino & Nacho

• CNCO

• Jesse & Joy

• Sin Bandera

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

• Mr. 305

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Capitol Latin

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• Warner Latina

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

• CNCO, Primera Cita

• Juan Gabriel, Los Dúo 2

• Juan Gabriel, Vestido Por Etiqueta Por Eduardo Magallanes

• Selena, Lo Mejor de…

Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Ana Gabriel

• Juan Gabriel

• Marco Antonio Solís

• Selena

Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• CNCO

• Il Divo

• Jesse & Joy

• Reik

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

• Columbia

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Capitol Latin

• Fonovisa

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Song of the Year:

• Deorro feat. Pitbull & Elvis Crespo, “Bailar"

• Gente de Zona feat. Marc Anthony, “Traidora”

• Prince Royce, “La Carretera”

• Victor Manuelle & Yandel, “Imaginar”

Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Elvis Crespo

• Marc Anthony

• Prince Royce

• Romeo Santos

Tropical Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• 24 Horas

• Chiquito Team Band

• Gente de Zona

• Grupo Niche

Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year:

• LP

• ParkEast

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Capitol Latin

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• Warner Latina

Tropical Album of the Year:

• Aventura, Todavía Me Amas: Lo Mejor de Aventura

• El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Alunizando

• Gente de Zona, Visualízate

• La Tribu de Abrante, Otro Formato de Música

Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Diego “El Cigala”

• Manny Manuel

• Marc Anthony

• Victor Manuelle

Tropical Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Aventura

• El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

• Gente de Zona

• La Tribu de Abrante

Sello Discográfico del Año, “Tropical Albums” Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

• EGC

• Planet Records

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Magnus

• Planet Records

• Premium Latin

• Sony Music Latin

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Me Vas A Extrañar”

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Solo Con Verte”

• La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho, “Me Va A Pesar”

• Regulo Caro, “Cicatriiices”

Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Adriel Favela

• Gerardo Ortiz

• Regulo Caro

• Remmy Valenzuela

Regional Mexican Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Calibre 50

• La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

• Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

• DEL

• Lizos

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• DEL

• Disa

• Fonovisa

• Lizos

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Que Bendición

• Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda, Lecciones Para El Corazón

• Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda, Mis Ídolos, Hoy Mis Amigos!!!

• Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Espinoza Paz

• Jenni Rivera

• Joan Sebastian

• Vicente Fernández

Regional Mexican Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Calibre 50

• Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

• Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

• DEL

• Lizos

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

• DEL

• Disa

• Fonovisa

• Lizos

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

• Farruko Feat. Ky-Mani Marley, “Chillax”

• J Balvin, “Bobo”

• Maluma feat. Yandel, “El Perdedor”

• Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer

Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Solo:

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Nicky Jam

• Yandel

Latin Rhythm Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Alexis & Fido

• Plan B

• Play-N-Skillz

• Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

• Mr. 305

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Capitol Latin

• La Industria

• Sony Music Latin

• Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

• Farruko, Visionary

• J Balvin, Energía

• Maluma, Pretty Boy Dirty Boy

• Yandel, Dangerous

Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Farruko

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Pitbull

Latin Rhythm Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Cartel de Santa

• Plan B

• Yomil Y El Dany

• Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

• Rich

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Capitol Latin

• Pina

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year:

• Edén Muñoz

• Horacio Palencia Cisneros

• Luciano Luna Díaz

• Raymond Luis “Daddy Yankee” Ayala Rodríguez

Publisher of the Year:

• DEL World Songs, ASCAP

• Dulce Maria Music, LLC, SESAC

• Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

• Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

• BMG

• Sony/ATV Music

• Universal Music

• Warner/Chappell Music

Producer of the Year:

• Alejandro “Sky” Suárez Ramírez

• Jesus Jaime González Terrazas

• Saga Whiteblack

• Sergio Lizarraga