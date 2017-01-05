Blind Students Shoot Hoops With FIU Basketball Players

The FIU Men’s basketball team spent Thursday shooting hoops with a group of special students. Players and 21 visually impaired children worked on their game at the FIU Arena.

“No matter what type of disability you have or what type of life you come from if you got the passion and love for the game then I think it overcomes everything, “ said FIU player Hassan Hussein.

The Miami Lighthouse teamed up the children, ages 5 to 12, with the players for the winter camp to help students overcome their visual impairments both on and off the court.

Five-year-old Jeremy Matthews became completely blind last January. His father Brad Matthews says the basketball event helped his son boost his sensory skills.

“When you're able to do a hands-on event like this they can feel the basketball feel the jersey. One of the players picked him up and he felt the rim,” explained Matthews.

The time spent with the players makes all the difference in the world to the kids because they relate to basketball and other sports by touch and sound.

“We brought our basketballs with bells and whistles inside of them so they can hear the ball and track where it’s going,” said Krizia Perez, manager at Miami Lighthouse.

The center serves more than 15,000 people each year. Their goal is to expose children to various occupations so they understand what’s possible.

“There is no limit for them. They are confident, independent and they can do whatever anyone else can do. It's just a little bit different for their way,” said Perez.

Players call this experience a little humbling, even picking up a few tricks along the way.

“Some of them got some good-looking shots. The guy I was with, he loves Dwyane Wade so he was trying to handle the ball like Wade. So, it’s just been really fun,” said Hussein.

The children focused on teamwork and determination to give it their best shot.