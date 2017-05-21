Boat Explosion at Black Point Marina Injures 3 Children, 1 Adult

Three children and one adult suffered burns Sunday morning when their boat caught fire at Black Point Marina, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
MDFR spokesperson Felipe Lay says an explosion was heard in the area and all four on the boat sustained burns.
Two children were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. An adult and another child were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
