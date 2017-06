The four people had to be rescued after their boat capsized about a mile and a half off shore.

Four boaters were rescued in the waters off Miami Beach after their vessel capsized in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning.

Miami Beach Police and the Coast Guard were able to find the men about a mile and a half off of Government Cut.

It’s still unknown why their boat took on water, but it eventually was completely engulfed by the time crews arrived.

There is no word on the condition of the boaters.