Body Found Floating in Blue Lagoon Early Wednesday Morning

A body was found floating in the Blue Lagoon area near Miami International Airport early Wednesday morning – just days after a man went missing after falling off his personal watercraft.

Chopper 6 was over the scene shortly after 7 AM as a Miami-Dade Police boat could be seen near the body. Officials have not confirmed if it is the same one they have been looking for and planned to resume their search at 8 AM.

The 32-year old man has been presumed dead as officials shifted the search and rescue operation to a search and recovery effort Monday evening. Divers searched for hours, using sonar equipment under water to search for the man – with areas of the lagoon are as deep as 60 feet.

Officials told NBC 6 they found a floating life vest alongside two watercrafts earlier Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the 5500 block of Blue Lagoon Drive.

Miami Fire Captain Ignatius Carroll said the man was riding on the personal watercraft with three other people when he was seen going up in the air and then crashing straight down into the water. The man never resurfaced.