Body Found in Pompano Beach Identified as Missing Woman: BSO

The human remains found in a wooded area in Pompano Beach have been identified as a woman who was reported missing in December, officials said Friday.

The body of 54-year-old Theresa Anne Seavey were found last Friday morning near the intersection of Blount Road and Copans Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The remains were found by members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale Police and Miami-Dade Police who were in the area searching for Seavey, who had been reported missing in late December.

Officials said the remains will be examined to determine a cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.