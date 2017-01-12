Police are investigating the scene near a canal on the border between Miami-Dade and Broward County where a body was pulled out early Thursday morning.

Officers responded shortly after 4 AM after reports of a person being scene trying to open car doors in the area near NW 202nd Street and 67th Avenue, an area that has had recent burglaries reported. Police from Miramar spotted a person running from the scene and jumping into a canal.

That person never surfaced and their body was eventually recovered. Police have not released any additional information on the victim or their investigation into the original call.