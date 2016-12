The body of a 21-year-old FIU student was found in a canal in Palm Beach County, according to members of his family.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV, Garrison Faust was recovered on Christmas Day near 83rd Place North and Banyan Blvd. Officers do not suspect foul play in the case.

Faust was a senior majoring in economics and was reported missing on Friday. He was visiting the area for the holidays and was a native of Floral Park, New York.