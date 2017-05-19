Body of Man Stabbed to Death Found in Miami Apartment Fire

Police say the man's body was found in an apartment in the Poinciana Grove building.

Police are investigating after the body of a man who was stabbed to death was discovered in a Miami apartment fire early Friday.

Firefighters responded to the Poinciana Grove building near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 56th Street when the fire broke out around midnight, officials said.

Police officers also responded and inside found the body of the elderly man, who had been stabbed, officials said. His name hasn't been released.

Officials later said that the victim's car was found in the area of Northwest 37th Court and 157th Street, and that two people have been detained.

No other information was immediately known.

