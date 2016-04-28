A massive search for a 2-year-old boy ended tragically when deputies found his body in a pond about 150 yards from his home in Hudson.

Pasco County Sheriff's spokeswoman Melanie Snow said in a news release that Clayton Foskey wandered away from his home Wednesday evening. Some 60 law enforcement officers started searching for the child about 7:20 p.m.

The Tampa Tribune reports deputies went door-to-door and found that a neighbor's surveillance camera captured video of the boy walking about 7:04 p.m.

A short time later they found a footprint near the pond and deputies saw the boy's body about 15 feet from the shore.

An investigation is continuing.

Hudson is located north of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.

