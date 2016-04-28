Body of Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Found in Tampa-Area Pond: Deputies | NBC 6 South Florida
    Pasco County Sheriff's Office
    Clayton Foskey

    A massive search for a 2-year-old boy ended tragically when deputies found his body in a pond about 150 yards from his home in Hudson.

    Pasco County Sheriff's spokeswoman Melanie Snow said in a news release that Clayton Foskey wandered away from his home Wednesday evening. Some 60 law enforcement officers started searching for the child about 7:20 p.m.

    The Tampa Tribune reports deputies went door-to-door and found that a neighbor's surveillance camera captured video of the boy walking about 7:04 p.m.

    A short time later they found a footprint near the pond and deputies saw the boy's body about 15 feet from the shore.

    An investigation is continuing.

    Hudson is located north of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.

    Published at 12:22 PM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 12:24 PM EDT on Apr 28, 2016

