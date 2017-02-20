Jacksonville Police have confirmed that the body found in a pond outside of an apartment complex is that of a missing college student from South Florida.

According to NBC affiliate WTLV-TV, a witness called police after seeing the body inside of a retention pond near The District on Kernan apartment complex. After the body was recovered, police identified it as the body of 20-year-old George Louissaint Jr.

Louissaint was a Pembroke Pines native and University of North Florida student who had been missing since leaving his apartment on February 12th. Police identified him based off the body having the same clothes as Louissaint was wearing when he went missing.

According to a roommate, Louissaint was drinking that night when he was upset over an issue with his girlfriend – reportedly telling the roommate “you may not see me tomorrow” before taking off from his apartment at Osprey Falls, not far from where his body was found.

Officials from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire Rescue and UNF Police spent the week searching over 14 square miles and 27 bodies of water in the area looking for Louissaint. An autopsy will be performed, but officers do not suspect foul play at this time.