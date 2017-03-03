Police were investigating suspicious activity near Miami Beach City Hall Friday, officials said.
Officials said they were alerted to the suspicious activity near a car at 17th Street and Meridian Avenue around 11:45 a.m.
A bomb squad was called out to check the area as a precaution, officials said. A K-9 unit was also at the scene.
Traffic on 17th Street between Meridian and Convention Center Drive was closed as a result.
No other information was immediately known.
Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago