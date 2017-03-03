Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Activity Near Miami Beach City Hall | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Activity Near Miami Beach City Hall

    NBC 6 South Florida

    Police were investigating suspicious activity near Miami Beach City Hall Friday, officials said.

    Officials said they were alerted to the suspicious activity near a car at 17th Street and Meridian Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

    A bomb squad was called out to check the area as a precaution, officials said. A K-9 unit was also at the scene.

    Traffic on 17th Street between Meridian and Convention Center Drive was closed as a result.

    No other information was immediately known.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

