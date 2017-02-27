A Broward County school has been evacuated Monday after a bomb threat was received by officals.

Crews have cleared the David Posnack Jewish Day School off Pine Island Road and Stirling Drive around 9:30 a.m. Students were cleared out of their classrooms and eventually moved off campus.

Police haven’t said how the threat was received as they continue to search the school. The threat is the latest one made toward a facility catering to the Jewish community in recent weeks – including threats called into Jewish community centers in both Miami Beach and Kendall.