Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation of Jewish Day School in Davie | NBC 6 South Florida
Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation of Jewish Day School in Davie

    For the second time in just over a week, a threat was called into the David Posnack Jewish Day School on Tuesday.

    A reported bomb threat caused the evacuation of a Jewish day school in Broward County for the second time in just over a week.

    Officers responded to the David Posnack Hebrew Day School off Pine Island Road shortly after 10 a.m. following a call received.

    Students were evacuated and officials from the Davie Police Department and Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad are on the scene. Parents are advised not to come to the school at this time.

    The latest threat comes after the school was evacuated last Monday due to a called in threat and weeks after similar threats were made to Jewish community centers in Kendall and Miami Beach.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

