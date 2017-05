Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a bomb threat at Miami-Dade College North Campus Friday afternoon.

A person called in the threat to the School of Justice. The school's building 7 and 8 were evacuated as a precaution as officials conducted a sweep.

Operations remained normal for the rest of the campus, and students were alerted.

No other information was released.

