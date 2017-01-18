Scene Cleared After Bomb Threat Reported at Miami Beach JCC

Police respond to a bomb threat at the JCC in Miami Beach.

Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center Wednesday morning.

The scene caused Pine Tree Drive to be closed from 41st Street to 43rd Street as a result. Authorities say the building located at 4221 Pine Tree Drive was evacuated just before 10 a.m. after officials called Miami Beach Police to report the threat.

Police cleared the scene shortly before 11AM and reopened all roads.

The latest threat comes just over a week after threats were called in at the same JCC as well as the Alper JCC in Kendall.