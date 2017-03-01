A Miami-Dade boy was hospitalized Wednesday after he was found with burns on his back at a preschool, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they responded to Christ the King Preschool at 16000 Southwest 112th Avenue. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for the burns, officials said.

School officials said the child arrived at the school with an injury, and police and the Department of Children and Families were immediately notified.

Police are investigating the incident. No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.