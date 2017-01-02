Boynton Beach Police have arrested a teenager they say committed a lewd act in front of an elderly woman near a pool late last week.

Officials say the 15-year-old was taken into custody after a tip led police to the teen. According to their report, police say he was masturbating in front of the 71-year-old woman who was sunbathing at the Carriage Gate complex on December 29th.

The victim saw the act and threatened to call police, at which time the teen fled the scene. He later confessed to the crime, as well as breaking into a home in the same neighborhood in April and groping another female resident.

The teen was charged with multiple counts, including lewd and lascivious behavior and burglary with battery.