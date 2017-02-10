'Breaking Bad' in Florida? Meth Lab Found in RV | NBC 6 South Florida
    Police in Central Florida busted drug suspects who are apparently big fans of the AMC hit television show “Breaking Bad.”

    News outlets report that law enforcement arrested two men, Theron Greer and Douglas Williams, in Volusia County after a mobile meth lab was discovered inside a Winnebago parked under a bridge.

    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the recreational vehicle with its windows covered and taking up several spaces in a parking lot.

    They later searched the vehicle wearing hazardous-materials suits and found chemicals used to make crystal meth.

    Greer and Williams are being held at the Volusia County Jail on $37,000 bond each.

    In season 1 of the AMC hit with actor Bryan Cranston, a recreational vehicle was used to cook meth.

    This story is courtesy of our news partner WPTV. 

