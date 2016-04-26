Breast Implants, Tummy Tucks in Central Florida Funded by Stolen IDs: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
Breast Implants, Tummy Tucks in Central Florida Funded by Stolen IDs: Police

    When some central Florida women wanted plastic surgery they couldn't afford, they turned to a 28-year-old woman who used stolen IDs to cover the expenses.

    Orlando police Detective Todd Herb tells the Orlando Sentinel that Terilyn Riggins ran the crime ring, scamming more than $50,000 worth of breast implants, tummy tucks or dental work. She was arrested March 29. It's not clear whether she has a lawyer.

    Herb says they've arrested 14 women and identified at least 12 theft victims.

    Police say the women were either friends of Riggins, or met her in jail. Some paid her a small fee. Others offered services like doing her hair or cooking for her in exchange for surgeries.

    Officials say it was a full-time job for Riggins to set up the fraudulent accounts.

    Published at 11:39 AM EDT on Apr 26, 2016

