Brickell Begins Cleanup After Flooding, Damage From Irma

NBC 6's Andrea Cruz is in Brickell, which saw major flooding during the storm's landfall in Florida on Sunday and now is tasked with cleaning up.

As South Florida continues to clean up following the damage caused by Hurricane Irma this weekend, one of the hardest hit areas seems to be in the heart of Downtown Miami.

The Brickell area, home to a mixture of business, residential and nightlife in the city, saw massive flooding on their roads and in those homes and businesses starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday.

Weather meters around the Brickell area captured winds between 53 and 93 miles per hour with reports of one reading being up to 101 MPH. Storm surges of nearly four feet helped to cause flooded streets that were impossible for people to navigate on foot, much less in cars.

Significant Flooding Taking Over Streets in Brickell

Jose Diaz-Balart reports for NBC 6 from Brickell as heavy winds and rain are starting to slam the downtown Miami area and significant flooding is beginning to occur. (Published Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017)

Officials from the city have not confirmed the extent of any damage to the area or the cost to clean up Brickell.