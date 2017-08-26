Brickell Breaks Out Anti-Flood Pumps as Flood Watch Continues

Crews are working to pump out water in Brickell caused by excessive flooding.

With South Florida still under a Flood Watch, crews were hard at work pumping out water causing flooding along several busy Brickell streets.

The Flood Watch, issued on Friday, continues Saturday for all of South Florida until 8 p.m.

Phillip Simonetta, a local realtor in Brickell, witnessed and recorded the flooding caused by heavy downpours Friday night.

In Coconut Grove, photos of the flooding even show koi fish swimming along the streets.

City of Miami Public Works crews managed to remove all the water by using anti-flooding pumps.

Crews continue to work Saturday morning, cleaning the pumps to ensure they're working and ready for more rain.