'Bridge for the Ages': I-395 Reconstruction Design Chosen

After a lengthy and extensive process, the public is finally getting a look at the plans for a new Interstate 395 bridge in Overtown.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the Miami-Dade Expressway authority announced the winning design Friday, calling the plan a signature bridge that will redefine the Miami skyline.

The FDOT selected the proposal led by Archer Western- de Moya Joint Venture team to rebuild and construct an iconic “Bridge for the Ages.”

“We are very thankful and humbled that we were selected by FDOT today on this once-in-a lifetime project. For many years, I-395 has served as a symbol of divisiveness in our community. It is time I-395 is replaced with an iconic project that brings our neighborhoods together rather than set them apart from one another,” said AJ de Moya, Vice President of The de Moya Group.

The bridge features six arches over Biscayne Boulevard and a multicolored lighting system. The project will also create a pedestrian walkway from northwest 3rd Avenue in Overtown to Biscayne Boulevard in downtown

The full project is expected to take four years until fully completed and is expected to relieve traffic as early as 12 months from breaking ground.