Brother of Denver Bronco's Star Held With No Bond For Murder

An aspiring football star and brother of Denver Bronco's player Kayvon Webster is in jail on second-degree murder charges.

Antoine Webster, 18, turned himself to police Wednesday night for allegedly fatally shooting a 23-year-old man.

He appeared in bond court Thursday where a judge ordered no bond.

On Jan. 18, Jerald Griffin was found shot in the area of Northwest 77th Terrace and Northwest 13th Court. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Prosecutors say two days after the shooting, Webster turned to social media to allegedly talk about the crime.

They say he first took to Twitter and then on Snapchat, allegedly to talk about the weapon.

"And it was a Glock 47, a .40 caliber, semiautomatic firearm and those were the same as the casings recovered from the homicide scene," said Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer.

Officials said the victim was riding his bicycle when he exchange words with Webster before the 18-year-old allegedly shot Griffin.

At Thursday's hearing, Webster's defense attorney had doubts about the police investigation.

"The warrant is missing a lot of information, there's nothing to corroborate anything," said attorney Jonathan Jordan.

He also has doubts about the alleged sale of the murder weapon which was allegedly mentioned on Snapchat.

"Why would he go on social media a day or two days after a homicide and say 'hey I have a gun for sale? Mr. Webster wouldn't do that," Jordan told the judge.

That argument did not convince the judge. Webster was ordered to remain in jail until his trial. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.