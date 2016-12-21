A Cooper City woman is under arrest for a 2015 in case where she allegedly gave a toddler under her care water that was laced with the drug Ecstasy. Danese Camacho, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday in Palm Beach County on a charge of criminal negligence to a child. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A Cooper City woman was arrested for allegedly giving a toddler water that was laced with the drug Ecstasy.

Danese Camacho, 21, was taken into custody in Palm Beach County Tuesday and charged with criminal negligence to a child.

According to the arrest report, a mother told police she took her 6-month-old child to the hospital on August 24, 2015, after she returned home and thought the toddler was not doing well.

The mother said she had left the child with Camacho, who later told her that she accidentally mixed the toddler’s formula with the water that had been mixed with the drug earlier in the day when a man had come over to take the drugs with her.

Camacho appeared in court Wednesday where her bond was set at $10,000. She was ordered to have no contact with the child or the child's mother while awaiting trial in the case.