Broward College Named 1 of Top 3 Community Colleges in Country

    Broward College was named one of the nation's top three community colleges at a ceremony Tuesday.

    The Aspen Institute, an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C., named Broward College one of two Finalists-with-Distinction. The college was awarded $100,000 prize for achieving outstanding outcomes in: learning, degree completion, minority and low-income student success, and employment and earnings.

    The top winner was Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota. Rounding out the top three was Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida.

    "Broward College excels at creating clear pathways for students to complete their associate’s degrees and then transfer to a four-year college and get a bachelor’s degree. Transfer students at Broward are about 50 percent more successful than at the average community college," Aspen Institute's Joshua Wyner said in a statement. “This success is even more amazing given Broward’s diverse student population. Broward College is busting a myth by proving that all students can succeed at high levels.”

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

