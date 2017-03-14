Broward County Commissioners to Vote on Bill Denying They Are Sanctuary County For Immigrants | NBC 6 South Florida
Broward County Commissioners to Vote on Bill Denying They Are Sanctuary County For Immigrants

    NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more on what the county will do to comply with President Trump's immigration plans.

    (Published 4 minutes ago)

    Tuesday morning, Broward County commissioners will take up a bill that will likely reject the label as a sanctuary county

    This comes while a house panel in Tallahassee votes for a crackdown on such cities. The legislation helps enforce President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, jeopardizing federal funds for cities that do not comply.

    Earlier this year, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told us the county has never been a sanctuary city and that they would continue to follow federal policies.

    The vote will happen at the commissioners meeting, which starts at 10:30 a.m.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

