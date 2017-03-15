Broward County Declares Cold Weather Emergency Advisory | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Broward County Declares Cold Weather Emergency Advisory

    Broward County has declared a Cold Weather Emergency in the area due to low temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

    The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40’s, including wind chill.

    The advisory will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Thursday.

    County officials have advised homeless people to seek shelter at the following locations:

    Pompano Beach

    Pompano Beach City Hall

    100 West Atlantic Blvd

    (Pickup location only)

     

    City Of Fort Lauderdale

    The Salvation Army

    1445 West Broward Blvd

    (Shelter and pickup location)

     

    Hollywood

    Broward Outreach Center

    2056 Scott Street

    (Shelter location only)

    Published 21 minutes ago

