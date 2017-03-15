Broward County has declared a Cold Weather Emergency in the area due to low temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40’s, including wind chill.
The advisory will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Thursday.
County officials have advised homeless people to seek shelter at the following locations:
Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach City Hall
100 West Atlantic Blvd
(Pickup location only)
City Of Fort Lauderdale
The Salvation Army
1445 West Broward Blvd
(Shelter and pickup location)
Hollywood
Broward Outreach Center
2056 Scott Street
(Shelter location only)
