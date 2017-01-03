Broward County Opens New Courthouse After Years of Delays

After years of waiting and delays, the new Broward County Courthouse is officially open for business.

The courthouse opening is a year and a half late after changes that added millions to the cost of renovations and construction

But inside, there’s a lot the new building has to offer – as $10 million were spent on state of the art security infrastructure with cameras surrounding every inch of the building inside and out.

Plus, the building features accessibility improvements and the complaints of mold in the original courthouse should cease once inside the brand new courtrooms.

Courthouse officials say the full move will be complete between March and April.