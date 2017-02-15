A man on an ATV was hospitalized after a collision with a Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue truck in Lauderhill Lakes Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near the intersection of Northwest 26th Street and 42nd Avenue just after 11 a.m. Chopper 6 captured video of the four-wheel ATV pinned under the fire rescue vehicle.

Officials told NBC 6 on the scene that the driver of the ATV was rushed to the hospital with what was described as "serious" injuries. He's a man who is believed to be about 30 years old.

The three firefighters/paramedics who were in the truck were responding to a call of a child with a medical issue in the area. None of them were injured.

A witness said the truck had its lights and sirens on and was slowing down to go through the intersection when the crash happened.

Officials said the ATV isn't street legal.

No other information was immediately known.

