Broward Emergency Officials on Alert Ahead of Severe Storms

NBC 6 has declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day with a round of severe weather expected to pass through South Florida. (Published 5 hours ago)

A strong storm system headed to South Florida has Broward County officials on alert.

The Emergency Operation Center is at the ready in the event severe weather impacts the county. The system is expected to bring strong wind gusts in the overnight hours.

Officials told NBC 6 that county leaders and emergency response teams, including the Red Cross are prepared to respond.

The possible storms is forecast to hit Broward County as the county participates in Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week Jan. 23rd to Jan. 27th.

During the week, the Broward County Emergency Management Division will stress to all residents to always be prepared because hazardous weather can occur at any time.

Each day of the week, the county plans to release educational messages that on different types of severe weather hazard and how residents can protect themselves.

For Broward County's family storm plan, click here.