A search was underway for a man police say shot and kidnapped his girlfriend from an Oakland Park hotel last week.

Bruce Leroy Williams, who is also known as "Pig", is accused of shooting and then holding his 36-year-old girlfriend, Janelle Jesuca, against her will. The incident happened May 8 at Universal Palms Hotel on Powerline Road.

Williams dropped off the injured victim outside the emergency room of a local hospital, Broward Sheriff's Office said. Jesuca remains in critical condition.

Deputies said the 34-year-old suspect may be driving a 2016 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV with an Illinois tag of R364796.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.