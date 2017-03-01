A Broward County School is investigating a shocking case of cyberbullying after a young girl was filmed in the bathroom.

The experience was so upsetting for the Hollywood Academy Of Arts & Science middle schooler that she says she won't even use the bathroom at school anymore.

The 12-year-old says she was in class when some other students told her there's a video of her in the bathroom. One student encouraged her to come forward and tell the principal, who told her the offenders could go to juvenile detention for making and sending the video.

The girl says she was angry to hear about the video, and feels like she doesn't have her friends to turn to anymore.

"Why me? I was like, kind of nervous, cause I was just like this is gone for like how many days now? And like how many people have seen it?" the girl told NBC 6 "And so it was just like oh my God, and I've been walking around like all happy and whatnot and this has been going around and no one said until now."

Hollywood Academy of Arts & Science says it's investigating, but because the video disappeared there is no evidence.

"Our very highest priority is the safety and security of our students. It is heartbreaking to us as adults when we hear of an allegation of inappropriate photos or cyber bullying taking place and we cannot do anything to locate the perpetrator," the school said in a statement.

The school also says it's planning to talk to students this week about cyber safety.